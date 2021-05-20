Meridian Integration, a company that specializes in digital engagement, implementation, mitigation and consulting services for the utility industry, has donated $10,000 to the Bright Hearts of El Paso Fund. The donation will be matched 100% by El Paso Electric. The fund helps El Paso County residents who are behind on their electric bill payments.

