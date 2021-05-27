The Bright Hearts of El Paso Fund distributed more than $240,000 to help more than 900 El Paso County residents pay their electric bills. The campaign, which was launched during the pandemic, concluded on April 30. El Paso Electric matched every dollar raised by the campaign – a partnership of the electric company, El Paso Community Foundation and the faith community, including Temple Mount Sinai, Catholic Diocese of El Paso and the Interfaith Alliance.

