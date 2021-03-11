Alex Flores has joined Bravo Chevrolet Cadillac and Bravo Cadillac as co-owner. Flores is the owner and dealer principal of Seguin Chevrolet in Seguin, Texas. Previously, he was general manager of Capitol Chevrolet in Austin, where he more than tripled sales during his time there. He will be in charge of operations at both El Paso locations. Raymond Palacios is the CEO of Bravo Chevrolet Cadillac and will “continue to be active in both dealerships,” according to a news release.

