Raymond Palacios, president of Bravo Chevrolet Cadillac, has donated $10,000 to University Medical Center of El Paso to fund a new large-screen video system. The system keeps employees aware of real-time alerts and messages regarding COVID-19 and other important information. The donation was made through the UMC Foundation COVID-19 Compassionate Cares Fund, which supports health care workers at UMC. Palacios serves on the board of the Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development and as chairman of The Borderplex Alliance.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.