Locally owned Boss Tenders, Dogs and Custard has opened its eighth location. It is on the eastside at 3581 Zaragoza and offers both dine-in and drive-thru service 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The chain was created in 2017 by El Paso businessman Kirk Robison and restaurateur John Geske and serves up chicken tenders, hot dogs and frozen custard.
