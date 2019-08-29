Borderplex Alliance has named Natalie Littlefield vice president of strategy. Most recently, Littlefield worked at Workforce Solutions Borderplex. She has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Texas at El Paso, a law degree from American University Washington College of Law, and is a graduate of the U.S. Institute Peace Academy. Littlefield is a member of the El Paso Chamber and Progress321 boards. The Borderplex Alliance is a nonprofit headed by area business leaders that works to recruit companies to El Paso.
hot