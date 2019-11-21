The Borderplex Alliance, a private-sector led effort to promote the region and recruit businesses, has announced changes and additions to its board. Raymond Palacios, CEO of Bravo Chevrolet Cadillac, has been named chair. Julio Chiu, founder and CEO of SEISA Group is vice chair. Marco Zaragoza, CEO of Windstar LPG Inc., has been added to the executive committee. The new board members are: Derrick Cuenca, CEO of Mountain View Regional Medical Center; John Harris, CEO of Memorial Medical Hospital; Monica Moreno, president of The Job Connection; Carlos Murguia, president of RexMed; and Andrea Tawney, associate vice chancellor at TTUHSC El Paso.
hot