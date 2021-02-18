Michigan-based Consultant Connect has named Tony Ramirez, vice president of economic development at The Borderplex Alliance, one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers for 2021. Ramirez was selected for his high-ranking client service, industry knowledge and application of innovative technology to advance the region. The Borderplex Alliance, an organization that works to boost economic development in the region, also recently hired Mallory Driggers as vice president of development and investor relations. Driggers is an El Paso native and has spent more than a decade in higher education advancement and donor relations. She serves on several boards, including Executive Forum of El Paso and the El Paso Symphony Orchestra. Driggers is a graduate of Baylor University, the University of Texas at El Paso, and New Mexico State University.

