Jon Barela, CEO of El Paso-based Borderplex Alliance, participated in Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s virtual “trip” to Mexico and Canada last month. It was Blinken’s first virtual “trip” and the first time a sitting secretary of state has visited the region. It included a “visit” to the Paso del Norte port of entry and discussions with his counterpart in Mexico on cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico to manage migration and travel across the border. “Our region is a model for international cooperation, globalization and commerce,” Barela said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Secretary Blinken, the Department of State, and the administration for making the Borderplex region a priority, emphasizing our strengths, and his gracious comments about our organization and community.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.