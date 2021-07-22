Gonzalez

The Border Industrial Association has named Adrian Gonzalez to its board of directors. Gonzalez is the project controls manager for Jordan Foster Construction and has extensive experience in the construction industry and corporate development. He previously worked for Helen of Troy, URENCO USA, and URENCO Chemplants in England. He has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso and an MBA from Texas A&M University-Commerce. The Border Industrial Association was formed in 2009 and is a nonprofit industrial advocacy group with 125 members.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.