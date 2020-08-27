The Texas Department of Transportation’s Border West Expressway has earned regional recognition through America’s Transportation Awards. The $640 million, 7.4-mile expressway that runs along the U.S.-Mexico border was recognized for improving transportation in the area. The competition, sponsored by the American Association of State and Highway Officials, AAA and U.S. Chamber of Commerce, recognizes projects for providing solutions that increase safety and save lives, make infrastructure more resilient and improve the quality of life for area residents.

