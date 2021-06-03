The Border Art Residency has named Bella Maria Varela its 2021 Summer Artist-in-Residence. Varela is based in Tucson, Arizona, and recently graduated from the University of Arizona School of Art with a master’s degree in photo video imaging. She plans to spend her residency expanding her project @borderbecky, a photography series that combines performance with fleece blanket assemblages. Last year, the Border Art Residency relocated from La Union, New Mexico, to 801 N. Piedras in Central El Paso. The organization is an affiliate of the El Paso Community Foundation and is raising funds to support an independent studio and apartment space.

