Acosta

The board of directors of Books are Gems, a local nonprofit bookstore that provides free books to children, has selected Emma Acosta as executive director. Most recently, Acosta was the nonprofit’s coordinator of grants and will retain that position as she takes on new responsibilities. She is a former City Council member and has also worked in various positions with the city of El Paso. She has a bachelor’s degree from UTEP and a master’s degree from Webster University.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.