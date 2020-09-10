Blue Road Investments has purchased an industrial warehouse at 9555 Plaza Circle for an undisclosed price. The 51,160-square-foot distribution facility is fully occupied by three transportation and logistics companies. This is the third acquisition Blue Road has made in the El Paso market. The Dallas-based company now has 535,000 square feet of industrial space in the region, with 315,000 square feet under construction in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Will Brown, with Sonny Brown Associates, brokered the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.