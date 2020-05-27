BlueFlame2.jpg
Photo provided by Sundt

Sundt Construction recently celebrated the completion of the housing portion of the multimillion-dollar restoration of the historic Blue Flame building in Downtown El Paso. Residents moved into their new apartments this month. Built in the 1950s for El Paso Natural Gas Co., the tired office building had been vacant for years when the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso acquired it a few years ago. The building now has 120 apartments set aside for low-income El Pasoans. When finished, the 18-story building will have a restaurant on the first floor and a few floors of office space. Also, the 120-foot-tall beacon that once told the weather atop the Blue Flame building will be lighted once again.

