Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas has awarded a Healthy Kids, Healthy Families grant to the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. The $75,000 grant will fund pediatric diabetes management in the border region. The children’s hospital is home to both inpatient and outpatient pediatric diabetes education services, and the Zachary Bowling Pediatric Outpatient Diabetes Education Services at the hospital is the only certified provider of outpatient education services between Phoenix and Austin.

