BIO El Paso-Juárez has launched a program to help El Paso manufacturers increase production of personal protective equipment and develop local medical device supply chains. The program, funded by the federal CARES Act, will assess, assist and train manufacturers to reach medical ISO certification and other unique medical device sector quality system certifications. The program will end with a virtual trade show to showcase the companies that participated in the program and market their new capabilities.

