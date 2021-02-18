The Joint Advisory Committee has established a fund spearheaded by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that will support air quality projects throughout the El Paso region, with a particular focus on reestablishing air monitoring stations in Juárez. Data collected from ongoing air monitoring will help identify pollutant trends, model ozone formation and direct targeted curtailment strategies and investment in pollution controls, according to the TCEQ. The fund will be managed by the North American Development Bank.

