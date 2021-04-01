Fort Worth-based food service company Ben E Keith Foods has opened a new food service distribution center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 275,000-square-foot facility will service all of New Mexico, Southern Colorado, far West Texas and El Paso. The division offers 12,500 items and has added more than 40 employees over the past year.

