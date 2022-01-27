Dahlia Garcia, CPA, has been named a partner at Beasley, Mitchell & Co., an accounting firm with offices in Las Cruces and El Paso. Garcia has worked at the firm since 2015 and is a senior audit manager in the assurance and audit department. Garcia serves as a director-at-large for the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants and is a member of the board of the Center of Hope. She is a member of the Junior League of El Paso and Progress 321.

