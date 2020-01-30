hot BBVA names senior VP El Paso Inc. staff Jan 30, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Theresa McConnell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BBVA USA has hired Ruben Torres as a senior vice president and commercial relationship manager in its El Paso market. Torres has more than 15 years of experience in the banking industry and has a bachelor’s degree from UTEP. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEl Paso McDonald’s owner wins company’s top awardStudy: El Paso No. 1 for doctor demandAbraham sentenced to 10 years probationResidents fight for future of Vista Hills golf courseArmida RamirezUTEP Dinner Theatre to take audiences back to 70sRobert Andrew Phoenix1922: ‘Secret’ bar El Paso’s most intimate new jointYour food scraps are this company’s treasureAbraham sentenced to 10 years probation ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News John Boomer joins River Oaks Properties Helen of Troy hires assistant general counsel BBVA names senior VP El Paso attorney recognized Mayor represents El Paso at U.S. Conference of Mayors El Paso attorney elected to state council WestStar Insurance announces promotion PDN Community Foundation receives accreditation