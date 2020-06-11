Marybeth Stevens, president of the Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte, was recently appointed to the El Paso County Ethics Commission. The commission adopts, publishes and enforces the ethics code governing county public servants.
BBB president named to ethics commission
El Paso Inc. staff
