The Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte has launched “Made in El Paso,” a multimedia blog that showcases products that are manufactured locally and highlights local businesses. It was developed in partnership with the city of El Paso and El Paso County. The blog is online at EPBusinessStrong.org/made-in-el-paso.

