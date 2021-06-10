Barracuda Public Relations has named Martin Bartlett its new chief operating officer. Along with his new duties as COO, Bartlett will continue to lead the firm’s portfolio of transportation and infrastructure clients across Texas. Bartlett has 15 years of communications and public relations experience, including five years with Barracuda PR. The company also recently added Jacobo de la Rosa to its graphic design team. De la Rosa has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Texas at El Paso. Barracuda is led by CEO Marina Monsisvais, who founded the PR firm 10 years ago.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.