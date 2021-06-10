Barracuda Public Relations has named Martin Bartlett its new chief operating officer. Along with his new duties as COO, Bartlett will continue to lead the firm’s portfolio of transportation and infrastructure clients across Texas. Bartlett has 15 years of communications and public relations experience, including five years with Barracuda PR. The company also recently added Jacobo de la Rosa to its graphic design team. De la Rosa has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Texas at El Paso. Barracuda is led by CEO Marina Monsisvais, who founded the PR firm 10 years ago.
Barracuda PR names chief operating officer, expands graphic design team
- El Paso Inc. staff
