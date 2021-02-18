Trevizo

Barracuda Public Relations has hired Nancy Trevizo as its chief financial officer. Trevizo has more than a decade of experience in accounting and the fashion industry in New York. Most recently, she worked as assistant controller at Jordan Foster Construction. She has an MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso. Barracuda was founded in 2010 by CEO Marina Monsivais and is located in the Five Points neighborhood in Central El Paso.

