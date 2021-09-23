Barracuda Public Relations has promoted Regina Garcia to chief social media strategist. Garcia is a graduate of Texas Tech University and certified by the National Institute of Social Media. Patricia Garcia has joined the firm as a public relations specialist. Most recently, she was digital content manager at KTSM Channel 9. A graduate of New Mexico State University, Garcia was the editor of Su Casa Magazine, associate editor of the Texas Bar Journal and features editor of the “Las Cruces Sun-News.” Barracuda is led by CEO Marina Monsisvais, who founded the PR firm in El Paso in 2010. Its clients include The Hospitals of Providence, Sundt Construction, the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority, the Paso del Norte Health Foundation and Spaceport America.

