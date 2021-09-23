Barracuda Public Relations has promoted Regina Garcia to chief social media strategist. Garcia is a graduate of Texas Tech University and certified by the National Institute of Social Media. Patricia Garcia has joined the firm as a public relations specialist. Most recently, she was digital content manager at KTSM Channel 9. A graduate of New Mexico State University, Garcia was the editor of Su Casa Magazine, associate editor of the Texas Bar Journal and features editor of the “Las Cruces Sun-News.” Barracuda is led by CEO Marina Monsisvais, who founded the PR firm in El Paso in 2010. Its clients include The Hospitals of Providence, Sundt Construction, the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority, the Paso del Norte Health Foundation and Spaceport America.
hot
Barracuda names chief social media strategist, PR specialist
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso to be in ABC News national spotlight
- Population growth booms on city's fringe, census shows
- Food bank CEO: ‘We are losing manpower, and we’re losing funding’
- Q&A: Jessica Herrera, outgoing city of El Paso economic development director
- Whispers
- Jim Ward & Emily Davis on life, music & joint tour
- NHL preseason game, Stanley Cup coming to El Paso
- New program helps entrepreneurs, companies develop medical products in the El Paso region
- YWCA rebuilds Transitional Living Center closet
- Robisons gift $500,000 for children’s museum attraction
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- France, Germany nominate WHO chief Tedros for a second term
- More rental aid is reaching tenants to stave off eviction
- Spanish volcano remains volatile, 5 days after eruption
- BRIT Awards announcement 2022 date and new committee chair
- Activists stage global rallies over climate change
- EXPLAINER: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins Netflix comedy film
- Hank Azaria to star in thriller Out of the Blue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.