JP Morgan Chase has donated $10,000 to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s El Paso COVID-19 Response Fund to help the communities impacted by the pandemic. The fund supports some of El Paso’s most vulnerable populations, including the homeless, the elderly and the food-insecure.
