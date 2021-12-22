Bank of America awarded more than $750,000 to El Paso nonprofits in 2021. The donations were part of the bank’s efforts to help close equity and wealth gaps in communities of color and populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The company also donated more than 140,000 units of PPE, including masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

