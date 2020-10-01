The Bank of America Charitable Foundation has donated $40,000 to Project ARRIBA in support of its Building Pathways to the Middle Class Through Higher Education Project. The project aims to provide the educational, financial and social support systems needed for students studying at El Paso Community College, the University of Texas at El Paso and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to attain a health care degree or credential. So far this year, Bank of America has provided a total of $310,000 in financial support to 13 El Paso nonprofits.

