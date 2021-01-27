Bank of America will close the application process for its Student Lenders program Jan. 29. The bank will select two high school juniors and seniors in El Paso to participate in the program which provides paid summer internships at local nonprofits. The program was converted to a virtual format last summer, with students working with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger on special projects and learning how to work in local organizations.

