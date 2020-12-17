Bank of America has donated $50,000 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to create a one-of-a-kind suite that will give dental students the opportunity to learn proper techniques, treatments and sensitivities for the oral care of special needs patients. The suite is part of a 38,000-square-foot clinic that will be equipped with 130 treatment chairs at the Texas Tech dental school scheduled to open in summer 2021. It will serve as both a training ground for students and a provider of low-cost dental care for the community.
Bank of America donates to TTUHSC El Paso
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
