Bank of America has donated a total of $27,500 to three nonprofit organizations. They are: Rebuilding Together El Paso, El Paso’s chapter of Habitat for Humanity and Mesilla Valley Community of Hope. Rebuilding Together will use the funds to replenish personal protective equipment and increase its local home repairs by 50 repairs. Habitat for Humanity will use the funds to continue remodeling ADA compliant bathrooms. And Mesilla Valley Community of Hope will provide rent assistance for those who have lost income due to COVID-19.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.