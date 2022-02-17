Bank of America has donated $15,000, the equivalent of 105,000 meals, to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. The company committed to donating $100 for each employee in El Paso who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine by the end of January and made an additional contribution of its own. Kristi Marcum, president of Bank of America El Paso, is a member of the food bank’s board of directors. Nationally, the bank has committed $10.6 million to food banks and hunger relief organizations through this effort.
hot
Bank of America donates $15,000 to food bank
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crane watch: A dozen projects reshaping the region
- Waste Connections buys El Paso recycling operation
- Schneider Electric to build another manufacturing plant in El Paso, hire 400
- Bank of Texas buys former WestStar building
- Super Bowl: Former Miners played for Rams, Bengals
- Tiff’s Treats to open first El Paso store in March, company hiring
- Love is .... patient, kind, ever-growing
- Whispers: Basketball, coffee and more
- Cannabis dispensary expands into El Paso
- A night of smoke, flame and strategy in Downtown; how El Paso firefighters extinguished the De Soto fire
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Heart and Brain Center opens at Sierra hospital
- AT&T names El Paso native general manager for borderland
- El Paso homebuilder gifts $25,000 to children’s hospital
- El Paso attorney named Texas Legal Legend
- El Pasoan participates in Leadership America’s 2022 class
- UTEP receives $2 million for scholarships, public radio
- Fund to support mental illness advocacy and education launched
- Bank of America donates $15,000 to food bank
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.