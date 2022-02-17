Bank of America has donated $15,000, the equivalent of 105,000 meals, to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. The company committed to donating $100 for each employee in El Paso who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine by the end of January and made an additional contribution of its own. Kristi Marcum, president of Bank of America El Paso, is a member of the food bank’s board of directors. Nationally, the bank has committed $10.6 million to food banks and hunger relief organizations through this effort.

