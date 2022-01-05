The application period for Bank of America’s paid summer internship program for teens is now open. Last summer, through the bank’s Summer Leaders program, teens worked with the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region on several projects, including the renovation of the Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center’s closet. The eight-week paid internship program is open to high school juniors or seniors. Applications are accepted through Jan. 28.
Bank of America accepting applications for 2022 internship program
- By El Paso Inc. staff
