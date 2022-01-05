The application period for Bank of America’s paid summer internship program for teens is now open. Last summer, through the bank’s Summer Leaders program, teens worked with the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region on several projects, including the renovation of the Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center’s closet. The eight-week paid internship program is open to high school juniors or seniors. Applications are accepted through Jan. 28.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.