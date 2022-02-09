Kathy Carrillo

Kathy Carrillo

Western Heritage Bank has promoted Kathy Carrillo to chief loan administrator officer. She oversees loan operations for the El Paso and Las Cruces markets. Carrillo has more than 35 years of mortgage, commercial and community banking experience and is registered with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System and Registry. She is a graduate of the Southwest School of Banking at Southern Methodist University and Western States School of Banking.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.