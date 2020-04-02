Brenda Aguirre.jpg

Western Heritage Bank has hired Brenda Aguirre as mortgage business development officer. Aguirre is a native El Pasoan and graduate of UTEP. She is involved with many community organizations, including the El Paso Mortgage Bankers Association, El Paso Association of Builders, Greater El Paso Association of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors Political Action Committee, Woman’s Council of Realtors and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate. Western Heritage Bank operates locations in El Paso, as well as in Las Cruces and Deming, New Mexico.

