Visit El Paso hosted the Ballet Alliance Festival April 4-7 at the El Paso Convention Center. The event brought about 800 people to Downtown, including recruiters, professional dance companies, and college and university dance programs. It returns to El Paso in 2023 for a total estimated economic impact of $950,000, according to Visit El Paso. Each year, the Ballet Alliance moderates the 4-day festival, where dancers take part in master classes from top instructors, participate in dance related seminars, perform for their peers and build new relationships.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.