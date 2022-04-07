Visit El Paso hosted the Ballet Alliance Festival April 4-7 at the El Paso Convention Center. The event brought about 800 people to Downtown, including recruiters, professional dance companies, and college and university dance programs. It returns to El Paso in 2023 for a total estimated economic impact of $950,000, according to Visit El Paso. Each year, the Ballet Alliance moderates the 4-day festival, where dancers take part in master classes from top instructors, participate in dance related seminars, perform for their peers and build new relationships.
hot
Ballet Alliance holds annual festival in El Paso
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- IRS backlog causes tax season headaches
- Whispers: Famous El Pasoans, breakfast food and Good Friday
- Bitwise Industries plans tech hubs in El Paso and Las Cruces
- El Paso to host 2024 Texas Democratic Convention; first time in over 20 years
- Online video shows girl fatally shooting cousin and herself
- Frontera Bugalú still electrifying cumbia sounds
- Waggin' our tails at Downtown Pet Party
- Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
- Texas power grid facing greater Russian cyber threat
- New Mexico proposes more tax rebates to offset gas prices
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- ‘Dr. Skateboard’ named dean of UTEP College of Health Sciences
- Joint venture announces plans for three more warehouses in El Paso
- Horizon City economic development organization grows team
- Health foundation awards more than $2 million in grants
- Texas bank offers its employees cryptocurrency savings plans
- El Paso Children’s announces its Physician of the Year
- Crime Stoppers names board president, officers
- Health information exchange expands with two new partners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.