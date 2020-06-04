Drake Genna2.jpg

Drake Genna

Drake Genna has joined Kemp Smith law firm as an associate in the corporate and business department. Most recently, Genna was in-house counsel to a public company, where his practice focused on corporate finance, corporate governance and capital markets. He received his bachelor’s degree in business management from Northwood University and received his law degree from Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law, where he was a staff editor of the university’s International Law Review, event coordinator for the Sports and Entertainment Law Association, and was a 1L student mentor for SMU’s Student Bar Association.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.