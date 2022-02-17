Liz Archuleta

AT&T has named El Paso native Elizabeth “Liz” Archuleta general manager for El Paso and Las Cruces. She is responsible for nearly 50 AT&T retail locations. Most recently, Archuleta led a team of public safety communications consultants for the FirstNet Program at AT&T. She has a bachelor’s degree in social work and public policy from the University of Texas at El Paso. Archuleta is a five-time President’s Volunteer Service Award winner, and in her free time, enjoys strength training, mountain biking and travel.

