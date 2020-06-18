AT&T has invested nearly $175 million in its wireless and wireline networks in El Paso to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities. The company says the investment has increased reliability, coverage and overall performance for area residents and businesses. It also expanded access to high-speed internet in El Paso by building more than 110,000 new fiber connections.

