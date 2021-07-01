AT&T announced it invested nearly $150 million to expand coverage and improve connectivity in El Paso from 2018 to 2020. This year, the company said, it is expanding its fiber network by 3 million customer locations across more than 90 metro areas, including El Paso. It is also investing $2 billion over the next three years nationwide to help address the digital divide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.