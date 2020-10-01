The AT&T Foundation has donated $20,000 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to help undergraduate nursing students facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will help students stay on track to complete their degrees on time. So far, about 200 TTUHSC El Paso students have either requested or are expected to request emergency financial assistance. University officials estimate the amount of emergency aid required could reach as much as $500,000. Some undergraduate nursing students or their family members have lost income after being laid off or furloughed from part-time or full-time jobs. They may also face unexpected child care expenses due to school closures.

