The AT&T Foundation has donated $20,000 to the Tom Lea Institute to support its partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso. The funds support a summer program that provides learning opportunities outside of the classroom for students in low-income school districts. The Tom Lea Institute will train Boys & Girls Club staff on how to use its digital learning platform.

