The AT&T Foundation has awarded the Hunt School of Nursing $25,000 to support scholarships for students enrolled in the accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. As part of its 10th anniversary, the nursing school is raising funds for scholarships. More than 85% of students from the Hunt School of Nursing are El Paso natives and many have chosen to work in the borderland, helping to reduce El Paso’s nursing shortage.

