The AT&T Foundation has awarded the Hunt School of Nursing $25,000 to support scholarships for students enrolled in the accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. As part of its 10th anniversary, the nursing school is raising funds for scholarships. More than 85% of students from the Hunt School of Nursing are El Paso natives and many have chosen to work in the borderland, helping to reduce El Paso’s nursing shortage.
hot
AT&T donates $25,000 to nursing school for scholarships
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Heidi Klum not surprised by Simon Cowell proposal
- El Paso engineer earns highest design-build designation
- El Paso billionaire Paul Foster buys struggling packaging plant in Santa Teresa
- Creator of the modern truck stop dies at age 89
- RATM postpones tour, El Paso stop
- Got golf? East El Paso's revamped Breaking 100 driving range goes high-tech
- Whispers: Van Gogh and more
- Group led by former U.S. Rep. Silvestre Reyes secures Lincoln Center for cultural institute
- Kevin Lovell retiring after two decades as ABC-7 GM
- El Pasoan named to Texas Lyceum board
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Work begins on new Far East police regional command center
- U.S. exposes what it says is Russian effort to fabricate pretext for invasion
- Paul and Alejandra Foster honored by Baylor University
- El Paso city manager receives lifetime achievement award
- El Paso human resources society names 2022 board
- El Paso financial institution expands roles of top executives
- New scholarship fund supports El Paso area students attending UT Austin
- New director of customer care at El Paso Electric
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.