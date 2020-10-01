The International Municipal Lawyers Association has named Josette Flores, senior assistant city attorney, the recipient of the Brad D. Bailey Assistant City/County Attorney Award. Flores, who has worked for the city of El Paso for nearly 15 years, has served as a lawyer for various city departments, including El Paso International Airport, the International Bridges Department and the Fire Department. She was recognized for exhibiting the traditional qualities of excellence in the practice of law and for providing outstanding service to the public.

