Ascarate Golf Course at 6900 Delta Dr. has received new golf carts. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court approved a 60-month term lease for 90 gas golf carts. The old carts, which the county leased in January 2016, will be returned to the Yamaha dealership. El Paso County Parks and Recreation officials said the carts have new features and better gas mileage but they “cannot guarantee that (the carts) will improve a golfer’s game.”

