Project Vita Health, with the support of Arrowhead Innovation Fund in New Mexico, is building a tamper-proof, measured release device for opioid prescriptions. The device is designed to stem prescription drug abuse. As of 2018, New Mexico had the 15th highest drug overdose death rate in the nation, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Project Vita Health is headed by chief executive Pascual Camacho and received support from the Arrowhead Innovation Fund, which is housed at New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center.

