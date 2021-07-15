District Judge Linda Chew is accepting applications from El Paso County residents interested in serving on the Appraisal Review Board, which hears taxpayer protests of property valuations established by the El Paso Central Appraisal District. ARB members sit in panels of three to hear testimony and review evidence to resolve disputes between taxpayers and the appraisal district. Members are compensated per diem when conducting hearings, attending ARB meetings and completing training. Service on the ARB begins January 2022 and applications must be submitted through the El Paso Central Appraisal District taxpayer liaison officer by Oct. 19, 2021. For more information, call 915-780-2000 or go online to epcad.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.