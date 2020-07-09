The El Paso Downtown Management District wants to know what Downtown property owners, business owners, employees, visitors and the general public think about Downtown. The public is invited to participate in the annual survey. Along with many of the standard questions, this year’s survey is collecting additional input on the COVID-19 pandemic and future outlook. The online survey is available throughout July and can be accessed at DowntownElPaso.com. Participants can register for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate.
