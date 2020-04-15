Angel Oak Home Loans, a retail mortgage lender headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has opened an El Paso branch, its fourth in Texas. The El Paso branch is led by manager Jason Trujillo. “El Paso is a very attractive area for those looking to own a home,” Trujillo said in a press release, citing the city’s affordability. “My goal is to bring Angel Oak’s high-quality customer service to this diverse market and make homeownership a reality for people throughout the city.”

